Oklahoma moves back into COVID red zone

Sperry has 146 cases, up from 134 last week with 127 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 154 active cases. Collinsville has 56 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 81 new cases and now has 1,366 confirmed cases, up from 1,285 last week, 13 deaths and 1,220 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 21,239, up from 20,102 last week, 197 deaths and 18,715 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 113,856 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 105,308. There have been 1,234 deaths up from 1,154 last week, and 97,490 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.3% There are currently 956 people hospitalized up from 793 last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 8,407,702 and 223,032 deaths, up from 217,692 deaths last week.

This week, one county moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and seven counties moved to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.