Oklahoma moves back into COVID red zone

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook with 59 active cases. Sperry added 12 new cases and has 19 active cases. Osage County added 81 cases in the past week. There are 15,132 active cases in the state and 4,831,614 in the country as of October 23, 2020.
Oklahoma is 11th in the nation for new cases and 7th in the nation for COVID positivity according to the latest Coronavirus Task Force report. Oklahoma moved back up to the red zone after moving down to orange for one week.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 11th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 7th highest rate in the country.”
“86% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 53% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says.
“During the week of Oct 5 - Oct 11, 14% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 27% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 4% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 418 as of October 23, up from 386 a week ago. 359 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 146 cases, up from 134 last week with 127 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 154 active cases. Collinsville has 56 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 81 new cases and now has 1,366 confirmed cases, up from 1,285 last week, 13 deaths and 1,220 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 21,239, up from 20,102 last week, 197 deaths and 18,715 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 113,856 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 105,308. There have been 1,234 deaths up from 1,154 last week, and 97,490 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.3% There are currently 956 people hospitalized up from 793 last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 8,407,702 and 223,032 deaths, up from 217,692 deaths last week.
This week, one county moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and seven counties moved to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
Halloween Guidelines
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its guidance for people planning for Halloween and other fall festivities this holiday season as some traditional celebrations do not allow for proper social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a multitude of ways people can safely enjoy the holiday season this year, and connect with loved ones without putting anyone in unnecessary risk,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. “Celebrate, but celebrate wisely, and continue following the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”
Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread and is encouraged. If you have COVID-19 – or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 – you should not participate in in-person Halloween or fall festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Guidance for those who plan to celebrate Halloween includes: avoid crowded parties and indoor haunted houses; group activities should be limited to fewer than 10 people; trick-or-treating should be done in outdoor environments only; and a costume mask is not an acceptable substitute for a cloth mask.
For those who wish to hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters, consider preparing individual goodie bags for touch-free, grab-and-go trick-or-treating.
In-person gatherings with people outside your household pose varying levels of risk. Event organizers and attendees should consider the risk of virus spread based on event size and use of mitigation strategies, as outlined in CDC guidance on Considerations for Events and Gatherings.
For those planning to host a holiday celebration, you should assess current COVID-19 alert levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel, or limit the number of attendees. County specific information can be found online: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/covid-19-alert-system.
School-sponsored Halloween activities should be held outdoor and staggered by grade.
Safer Halloween activities for people to consider include:
Pumpkin carving or decorating outside with members of your household.
Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.
Organizing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
Hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Halloween movie night with members of your household.
A full list of Halloween guidance is available on the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard in the Resources and Recommendations section.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
