Oklahoma is ranked 5th in the nation for COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases jumped by 24 in Skiatook with 39 active cases. Sperry added 16 new cases and has 16 active cases. There are 10,493 active cases in the state and 3,936,444 in the country as of September 18, 2020.

Oklahoma is 5th in the nation COVID positivity and 5th in new cases according to the latest Coronaviruus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 10th straight week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 299 as of September 18, up from 275 a week ago. 260 have recovered. There number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 103 cases, up from 96 last week with 87 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 769 confirmed cases, up 69 cases from last week.

Osage County has 766 confirmed cases, up from 724 last week, 13 deaths and 688 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 15,794, up from 14,891 last week, 152 deaths and 14,162 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 74,567 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 67,642. There have been 939 deaths and 63,135 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 516 people hospitalized.

The United States has topped six and a half million cases with 6,674,411 and 197,633 deaths.