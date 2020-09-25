Oklahoma is ranked 3rd in the nation for COVID-19 cases

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases jumped by 18 in Skiatook with 34 active cases. Sperry added 11 new cases and has 18 active cases. There are 102,616 active cases in the state and 4,064,677 in the country as of September 25, 2020.
Oklahoma is 3rd in the nation COVID positivity and 6th in new cases according to the latest Coronaviruus Task Force report. The reports puts Oklahoma in the red zone for the 11th straight week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 317 as of September 25, up from 299 a week ago. 283 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 114 cases, up from 103 last week with 96 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 826 confirmed cases, up 769 cases from last week.
Osage County has 736 confirmed cases, up from 766 last week, 13 deaths and 721 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 16,683, up from 15,794 last week, 159 deaths and 15,018 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 82,520 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 74,567. There have been 993 deaths up from 939 last week, and 68,911 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 590 people hospitalized.
The United States nears a new milestone with 6,977,658 and 202,798 deaths, up from 197,633 deaths last week.
- This week, nine counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and 13 counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
- Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH will now calculate the alert system by date the result was reported (rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done). This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa County. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
COVID-19 Prevention, Mitigation and Isolation Recommendations
Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.
If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative. The Tulsa Health Department continues to provide testing by appointment only.
If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.
If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).
If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.
If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.
Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.