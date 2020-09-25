Oklahoma is ranked 3rd in the nation for COVID-19 cases

If a parent or other household member has been tested for COVID-19, and is awaiting results, keep your child home from school until the household member receives the results of their test.

If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).

If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.

If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.

Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.

For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.

