Oklahoma in crisis as Delta variant spreads quickly

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 58 in Skiatook and the city has 87 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 26 cases in the past week and has 30 active cases. There are 15,440 active cases in the state as of August 3, 2021.

There are 35,237,950 cases reported in the United States and 614,295 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,891 up from 1,833 a week ago. 1,804 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17. In February 2021, Skiatook saw it's largest number of active cases at one time with 156.

Sperry added 26 new cases and has 695 cases up from 669 last week. 665 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.