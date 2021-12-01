Oklahoma Human Services announces new TANF investments aimed at improving outcomes for Oklahoma families

With this funding announcement, Oklahoma is on the national forefront of how to utilize these dollars in a collaborative and meaningful way in communities. OKDHS created an Advisory Committee with representatives from across the state, to gather feedback and thoughtfully create a strategy that utilizes some of Oklahoma’s best resources, our nonprofit partners.

“I get to see daily the incredible work the nonprofit community does to solve complex issues in order to support families,” said Alison Anthony, President and CEO of the Tulsa United Way. “These organizations care a great deal about helping families succeed and they have the data, experience, and the passion to do it well. I am so encouraged that Oklahoma Human Services also recognizes the valuable experience of the nonprofit community and are making an investment in them that will allow them to do what they do best. Oklahoma Human Services is bringing a new energy to this effort as well, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with the state as this strategy continues to pick up momentum.”