Oklahoma Families to Begin Receiving Pandemic-related Food Benefits

"We're pleased to partner with OKDHS to ensure that children can continue to learn despite the difficult circumstances presented by the pandemic," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. "Proper nutrition is essential for children to be ready to learn, and our state and school leaders have stepped up during this unprecedented time to see that our children's most basic needs are met first and foremost."

“Children need access to healthy food to ensure they thrive. That need doesn’t go away when they are learning virtually,” said Deb Smith, Director of OKDHS Adult and Family Services. “The P-EBT program is designed to ensure that children and families have access to the nutrition they need to be successful. This program will benefit hundreds of thousands of our state’s most precious citizens, our children.”

Families of students identified by their schools as eligible will receive a P-EBT card by mail to the address of record with their local school.

The 2020-21 program differs from the first year of the P-EBT program. In the 2019-20 P-EBT program, each eligible student received a set amount of benefits because of statewide school closures from March through May 2020, and eligibility was dependent on the child’s free and reduced-price lunch status.