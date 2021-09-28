Oklahoma Blood Institute relaunches COVID-19 antibody testing

In the face of rising cases across the state, Oklahoma Blood Institute is relaunching its COVID-19 antibody testing program. The test will provide donors an additional piece of health information, similar to the existing health screenings typically provided to all donors.

Discovering if an individual had a previously-unknown COVID-19 infection is beneficial in the event of future health concerns.

OBI uses an IgG antibody test created by Abbott, which measures antibodies from natural COVID infection and the antibodies produced as a result. The test will not measure the vaccine response, which is created through a different mechanism.

“Knowledge has always been power, especially as it relates to our health,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re proud to bring this needed testing back to our donors to provide more knowledge so they can make better informed decisions about their health.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute performed antibody testing earlier in the pandemic, beginning in July 2020 and extending through May of this year. During that initial testing period, nearly 300,000 tests were completed, with a 16 percent positivity rate.