Oklahoma Blood Institute launches eligibility hotline to encourage blood donations

As it faces the worst blood shortage in decades, Oklahoma Blood Institute is launching a new donor eligibility hotline to help encourage more people to discover whether they can donate blood products.

The hotline will allow donors to ask confidential questions about their eligibility status, which could have changed due to recent criteria changes made by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The hotline will also address many common misconceptions about donor eligibility, including medication usage, international travel, vaccinations and more.

“We hear every day from donors who believe they can’t give blood because of a medication they’re taking or information they were told many years ago,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “In this time of heightened need and with new guidance in effect, we’re encouraging everyone to discover their eligibility status and stand ready to help support the community blood supply.”

The blood supply remains at critical levels following a national blood shortage, worsened by consistently high hospital usage and lower-than-expected donation levels. Blood has no substitute, so donors are needed regularly to replenish the local blood supply.