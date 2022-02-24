Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to “turn up the volume” of blood and donate!

Join the Skiatook Community for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm, on Friday, March 4th in the Gymnasium at First Baptist Church 940 W. Oak Street.

Blood donors will receive a free, limited-edition Country or Rock & Roll t-shirt and a free ticket to the National Cowboy Western Heritage Museum. This blood drive is a part of the Greater Good program. If there are at least 35 blood donations, a monetary donation will be made the Skiatook Emergency Assistance Center.

It takes 1,200 donors a day to meet our area’s blood supply needs. Due to the recent winter weather, blood donations are down, and blood drives are being canceled. Help us keep a stable blood supply through 2022!

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.