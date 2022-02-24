Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to “turn up the volume” of blood and donate!

Join the Skiatook Community for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm, on Friday, March 4th in the Gymnasium at First Baptist Church 940 W. Oak Street.
Blood donors will receive a free, limited-edition Country or Rock & Roll t-shirt and a free ticket to the National Cowboy Western Heritage Museum. This blood drive is a part of the Greater Good program. If there are at least 35 blood donations, a monetary donation will be made the Skiatook Emergency Assistance Center.
It takes 1,200 donors a day to meet our area’s blood supply needs. Due to the recent winter weather, blood donations are down, and blood drives are being canceled. Help us keep a stable blood supply through 2022!
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.