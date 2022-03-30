Oklahoma Baptist Symphony to perform at First Baptist Church April 10

Osage County Tourism often touts Skiatook as the “music capital of Osage county” in reference to our Third Thursdays in the Park, the annual Tallgrass Music Festival, Pioneer Day concerts and other such events. The First Baptist Church of Skiatook is contributing to that moniker with a unique event coming on Palm Sunday as the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony will present a free concert of sacred and classical music, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be at the West Rogers Campus of the church at 825 W. Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.

The Oklahoma Baptist Symphony was established in 1993 and is continuing a rich tradition of instrumental worship. The OBS members allow God to use their music as a ministry of worship and as a witness to those who hear them. Sponsored by the Worship & Music Ministry division of the Oklahoma Baptists, this ministry organization is made up of volunteers from every walk of life. The group has grown to 82 members, each desiring to praise God with the instrumental, musical skills God has given them.

In addition to their own concerts and recordings, the orchestra has also accompanied groups such as the Singing Churchmen and Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma. In 2018 they performed a series of Memorial Day concerts with the combined choirs across Washington, D.C. including a special event for veterans at the famed Kennedy Center.

The director of the Baptist Symphony is Brad Henderson. Mr. Henderson is the Worship Associate at First Baptist Church, Tulsa and is an accomplished writer and arranger. In addition to his duties with Tulsa, First Baptist and the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony, Brad is a member of the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma and produced their recording Let Everything That Has Breath, in addition to also producing the last recording of the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony. Henderson’s undergraduate degree is in Instrumental Music Education from Northeastern State University and he holds a Masters of Music in composition from the University of Arkansas. Mr. Henderson is married to Mary Kay Henderson, also an outstanding musician and soloist. They have two sons, Josh, an Annapolis grad and current Navy pilot and Joe Creed, a very busy L.A. based musician.

The Oklahoma Baptist Symphony wants to provide a spiritual focus, which will emphasize the beauty of God’s creation and His mighty power. They point the hearts of people to the Lordship of Christ and lead people to worship. They prepare the hearts of people to receive Christ and challenge people to give their very best to the Lord. They also promote instrumental music ministry throughout the state, the nation, and “. . . the uttermost parts of the earth.”

For more information on this free concert, contact the church office at 918-396-1565.