Related to this story
Most Popular
Maverick Williams is the Skiatook High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian. Williams attended Sperry High School from pre-k through eighth grad…
- Updated
Skiatook High School senior Lanie Eller has received a drama scholarship to attend Northeastern State University this fall.
- Updated
Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physic…
- Updated
The City of Skiatook is holding two free refuse days in April.
Epic Charter Schools board accepts final list of demands from Statewide Virtual Charter School Board
As part of a settlement deal, Epic's finances — including the controversial student Learning Fund — would be subject to monthly reviews by a state compliance monitor. #oklaed
- Updated
Have you noticed the orange globs on some of the Eastern red cedar trees in the Skiatook area?
- Updated
The Oklahoma governor said he was keeping his promise to sign all pro-life legislation.
- Updated
- Updated
Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office want the public to be aware of new scams that are targeting online vehicle buyers. In the la…
Who won the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer?