OKDHS offices moving to By Appointment Only visits effective immediately in response to COVID-19 surge

Effective September 1, all visits to Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) offices will be by appointment only to protect the health and safety of the agency’s customers and workforce. If customers cannot be served online at OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org, or have difficulty with online applications, they can call (405) 522-5050 for assistance or to schedule an appointment.

Scheduling appointments will allow OKDHS to help mitigate the spread of COVID by screening for symptoms and will also allow staff to help serve customers via phone, if possible. Oklahomans who are unable to make an appointment in advance of visiting a county office will not be turned away and will be served as quickly and safely as possible.