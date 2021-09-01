OKDHS offices moving to By Appointment Only visits effective immediately in response to COVID-19 surge

Effective September 1, all visits to Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) offices will be by appointment only to protect the health and safety of the agency’s customers and workforce. If customers cannot be served online at OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org, or have difficulty with online applications, they can call (405) 522-5050 for assistance or to schedule an appointment.
Scheduling appointments will allow OKDHS to help mitigate the spread of COVID by screening for symptoms and will also allow staff to help serve customers via phone, if possible. Oklahomans who are unable to make an appointment in advance of visiting a county office will not be turned away and will be served as quickly and safely as possible.
"OKDHS is committed to service to our customers in the midst of this most recent surge of the pandemic, while also protecting their health and safety, as well as that of our committed workforce," said Justin Brown, Secretary for Human Services and OKDHS director. "The decision to move to appointment only, rather than allowing for walk-ins, was not made lightly and takes into account the moderate risk level assigned by the Oklahoma State Department of Health for nearly all of Oklahoma’s counties."
Brown continued that throughout the course of the pandemic, OKDHS has learned that Oklahomans can be well-served using the agency’s online benefits portals at OKDHSLive.org and OKBenefits.org, and that OKDHS continues to invest in technology solutions to provide a robust and efficient customer service experience. However, some Oklahomans who rely on the critical services provided by OKDHS may have limited online accessibility, and those customers can still be served through an appointment at their local OKDHS office.
"The Centers for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidance includes social distancing, masking and vaccinations as the most effective tools to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Brown. “We continue urge our customers and workforce alike to follow this guidance to keep themselves and others with whom they come into contact safe. We have a real opportunity to play our part in slowing the spread of COVID while serving our communities at the same time. I’m thankful for our staff’s commitment to their neighbors as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
Those in need of services can complete an application online at OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org or by calling (405) 522-5050. OKDHS will continue to monitor this evolving situation and provide updates as needed.