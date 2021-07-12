OKDHS Media Alert: Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI).

The text message appears to come from a random number with body contents similar to the following:

Congratulations your number is among the random 150 numbers selected to benefit from The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program giving out $500 to 150 people just like we did yesterday. A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, may be automatically eligible. Click the link <hyperlink> to apply, It starts now…

Once an individual clicks the hyperlink of the message, they are taken to a website that appears to phish for household personal information by requesting the completion of a form with household demographics, including social security numbers and banking information “for resource verification.”