Oh, deer: changing seasons require driving caution

rivers need to pay more attention to deer crossing Oklahoma roads while the animals are listening to other instincts this time of year, said Dwayne Elmore, Oklahoma State University Extension wildlife management specialist.

Unfortunately, not all deer can clear the road ahead of cars. Accidents do happen, and they can be costly in terms of property damage and life. According to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office statistics, there were 836 deer-related crashes on Oklahoma roads in 2020, including two fatalities. As of November this year, four people have died in deer-related crashes.