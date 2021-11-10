Officer Kim Okerson recognized for completing forensic interview training

Skiatook Police Officer Kim Okerson was recognized at City Council for completing a Forensic Interview Course.

Police Chief Billy Wakefield stated that when children under the age of 18 are sexually assaulted, they are taken for a forensic interview, a protocol for the state. However, specialized training is required to conduct these interviews.

Previously, any forensic interviews conducted by the Skiatook Police had to be done in either Tulsa or Bartlesville. Many families do not have the funds or transportation to make that trip.

Officer Okerson took the initiative to find a course to train in forensic interviewing techniques. Seventy officers applied, and 40 were accepted, Officer Okerson being one.

“Officer Okerson is the first forensic interviewer the Skiatook Police Department has ever had,” Chief Wakefield said. “This is a huge achievement, and we are very proud of her.”

First Baptist Church has offered their facilities to conduct interviews so that forensic interviews can now be done locally.

