 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officer Kim Okerson recognized for completing forensic interview training
0 Comments

Officer Kim Okerson recognized for completing forensic interview training

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kim Okerson

Chief Wakefield presents Officer Kim Okerson (right) with a certificate.

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook Police Officer Kim Okerson was recognized at City Council for completing a Forensic Interview Course.

Police Chief Billy Wakefield stated that when children under the age of 18 are sexually assaulted, they are taken for a forensic interview, a protocol for the state. However, specialized training is required to conduct these interviews.

Previously, any forensic interviews conducted by the Skiatook Police had to be done in either Tulsa or Bartlesville. Many families do not have the funds or transportation to make that trip.

Officer Okerson took the initiative to find a course to train in forensic interviewing techniques. Seventy officers applied, and 40 were accepted, Officer Okerson being one.

“Officer Okerson is the first forensic interviewer the Skiatook Police Department has ever had,” Chief Wakefield said. “This is a huge achievement, and we are very proud of her.”

First Baptist Church has offered their facilities to conduct interviews so that forensic interviews can now be done locally.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Ginkgo Tree
News

Nature Note: Ginkgo Tree

  • Updated

The ginkgo tree, also spelled gingko, is a primitive, ancient tree, a relic from prehistoric times. It is referred to as a living fossil, the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News