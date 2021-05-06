 Skip to main content
Officer Foshee to be first Skiatook Community Resource Officer
Officer Brandon Foshee, Skiatook's School Resource Officer will be the first Community Resource officer this summer.  LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

Officer Foshee has been with the City of Skiatook Police Department since 2009 and for the past two school years, has been assigned to the Skiatook Public School District as a School Resource Officer (SRO).

This 2020-2021 school year is coming to an end where the Summer break will then be in full force. Officer Foshee would normally be temporarily reassigned to the Patrol Division, however this year the Skiatook Police Department is assigning Officer Foshee as a Community Resource Officer, the first in the History of the Skiatook Police Department.

The mission of the Skiatook Police Department is to protect and serve the public through an open, professional community partnership with citizen involvement; and to provide a safe place for people to live, work, and visit by enforcing all laws fairly and without bias.

Officer Foshee is committed to this Mission and fully invested with Skiatook Citizens and youth. In the role of the Community Resource Officer, Officer Foshee will be spending a lot of his time in all of Skiatook’s public parks, patrolling the Osage Prairie Trail and visiting neighborhoods in the City to speak with homeowners and neighborhood committees to provide assistance with shared information to better safe guard such neighborhoods to achieve a common goal.

The goal is to create a relationship between members of the public and the Skiatook Police Department with crime prevention education and have direct interaction to identify ways the Police and Community can work together to improve the quality of life in our community.

Officer Foshee will also meet with the Citizens of Skiatook by offering an invitation to get together, relax and enjoy a cup of coffee where the agenda is free of speeches or specific topics allowing an informal conversation about what matters to the community residents. Simply check out the Skiatook Police Department’s Facebook page to see dates and locations.

