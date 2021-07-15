OESC begins payouts for Back-to-Work Initiative

he Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) distributed the first $1,200 payments to eligible applicants for the Back-to-Work Initiative on Thursday. The agency also reports a decline in initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, and an increase in continued claims and continued claims’ four-week moving average.

“The agency has worked diligently over the past several weeks to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative, and we have successfully paid out the first batch today,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “So far, we have received over 10,000 applications, and are continuing to carefully review each application that makes it through the initial eligibility review process. We anticipate that there will be an increase in applications from Oklahomans as they begin fulfilling the six-week employment requirement in the coming weeks.”