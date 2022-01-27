OBI to provide COVID-19 convalescent plasma for patient care

Oklahoma Blood Institute said the state’s first unit of new and improved COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is being shipped for transfusion. The plasma can be used for outpatient treatment to prevent progression of a coronavirus infection. It is coming available just as some monoclonal drugs have been withdrawn as approved treatments by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). CCP now stands as a very timely alternative therapy to close a potential patient care gap in fighting the worst effects of the virus.

The FDA recently approved newly reformulated CCP as a specialized type of transfusion for patients with weakened immune systems to prevent worsening of their condition. Collected from patients recovered from infections during the past 6 months, it has better coverage than older CCP for the Delta and Omicron variants currently circulating. This is important because the FDA removed two monoclonal antibody therapies produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly from the list of acceptable COVID-19 treatments this week, saying they are ineffective against the Omicron variant.