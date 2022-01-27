OBI to provide COVID-19 convalescent plasma for patient care

Oklahoma Blood Institute said the state’s first unit of new and improved COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is being shipped for transfusion. The plasma can be used for outpatient treatment to prevent progression of a coronavirus infection. It is coming available just as some monoclonal drugs have been withdrawn as approved treatments by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). CCP now stands as a very timely alternative therapy to close a potential patient care gap in fighting the worst effects of the virus.
The FDA recently approved newly reformulated CCP as a specialized type of transfusion for patients with weakened immune systems to prevent worsening of their condition. Collected from patients recovered from infections during the past 6 months, it has better coverage than older CCP for the Delta and Omicron variants currently circulating. This is important because the FDA removed two monoclonal antibody therapies produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly from the list of acceptable COVID-19 treatments this week, saying they are ineffective against the Omicron variant.
A recent study of more than 1,200 cases found that clinic patients who received CCP were hospitalized approximately half as often compared to the control group not receiving the treatment. This is the best data available in studying the outpatient benefit of “borrowing” the immune strength of a recovered patient to help boost the defense of a newly infected one.
“By preventing hospitalizations, CCP can make possible a significant lightening of the care burden on overwhelmed nurses, doctors and other hospital staff. It can also alleviate stress on patients and families as thousands of Oklahomans continue to fear the worst outcomes that the virus can cause,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO. “Blood donation now has a wonderful added benefit of empowering our fight against the pandemic virus. It’s really a bonus miracle to add to the traditional lifesaving effects of giving blood. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, please consider donating CCP.”
OBI is currently seeking donors who have proof of symptomatic COVID-19 within the last six months and are also more than 10 days out from full recovery. COVID-19 vaccination status is not a factor considered in selecting candidates to give CCP donation. CCP donors must show high levels of anti-COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. OBI is providing the necessary antibody testing now and has extended this service through Feb. 6 to find more heroes who qualify to give CCP. This additional anti-COVID-19 screening test is free to all donors.
Beyond the need for CCP units, the blood collections remain challenging with the impact of the Omicron variant. Blood drive and individual appointment cancellations continue to occur at extremely high rates. Donating blood takes about an hour and can save the lives of up to three local patients.