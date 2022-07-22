NWOSU nursing student Megan Durant, a Skiatook graduate, gains hands-on residency training

Several nursing students at Northwestern Oklahoma State University spent six days on the Alva campus for residency week, July 10-15.

Students who attended this year’s week-long event included Megan Durant, a Skiatook High School graduate, along with 11 others enrolled in NWOSU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing to Doctor of Nursing Practice (BSN-to-DNP) program.

For residency week, Durant, a Collinsville resident, and her fellow students visited Alva to engage in hands-on training and to demonstrate their competence in physically assessing patients. They also took part in procedural basics, such as suturing.

Additionally, physical therapists from Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab of Alva taught the students how to do conduct various procedures, including more advanced musculoskeletal tests.

“Watching their confidence grow throughout the week both as NP students as well as socially within their cohort is really cool to watch,” said Dr. Courtney Ballina, who serves as the Wisdom Family Foundation Doctoral Program for Rural Nursing Practice Doctor of Nursing Practice program director.

“ By the time they leave, not only do they know how to do what they were trained to do, but they also form a strong bond with each other, which seems to be critical to their success for the remainder of the program.”

The BSN-to-DNP program enrolled its first class in August 2017. Durant and her group that attended this year’s residency will return to the Alva campus when they graduate in two years.

Instruction within this program helps to prepare DNPs to become certified family nurse practitioners in their home communities and surrounding areas without first earning a master’s degree.