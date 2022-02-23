Nominate businesses for Best in the Burbs contest

The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group are having a contest to celebrate the best the suburbs have to offer.

Nominations will be accepted online March 1-17 for the Best in the Burbs, which is open only to businesses that do not have a Tulsa mailing address.

This contest is just for those communities outside of the Tulsa area.

Nominations are being sought for businesses or individuals in these categories: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services and shopping.

Anyone can make nominations. If you make nominations in at least 25 unique categories, you can enter to win a $100 VISA gift card.

The five businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts April 12.

The winners will be announced in a special section June 22 that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Sand Springs Leader, the Wagoner County American-Tribune, the Owasso Reporter and the Skiatook Journal.