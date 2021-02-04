No new flu deaths reported this week

As the flu season continues side by side of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa Health Department encourages all individuals six months and older to get a flu vaccination. The best prevention against the flu is to receive the vaccine. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Tulsa Health Department Clinic Manager, Ellen Niemitalo. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”
Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses and COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2). Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two. While more is learned every day, there is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and the virus that causes it. This table compares COVID-19 and flu, given the best available information to date.
The CDC recommends an individual does not get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. COVID-19 vaccines should be given alone with at least 14 days either before or after you get any other vaccines, including a flu vaccine, This is because there is currently limited information on the safety and effectiveness of getting other vaccines at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.
The flu vaccine is available to anyone over the age of six months at the following Tulsa Health Department locations. Call 918-582-9355 to make an appointment or request an appointment online. Masks are required to be worn and clients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.
Since September 1, 2020, there have been 158 hospitalizations due to influenza in the state of Oklahoma. There have been six influenza related deaths in the state since September 1.
From January 24-30, 2021 the percentage of outpatient visits meeting the criteria for an influenza-like illness was 2.1%, or 116 out of 5516. This is a decrease from the prior period.
3.0%, 83 out of 2744 of rapid influenza tests performed by sentinel sites were positive; 34% were influenza A. The positive test rate has decreased and the test results for influenza A have decreased.
0.0%, 0 out of 788, of RSV tests performed by sentinel laboratories were positive.