NMS students win Patriotism essay contest

NMS students win Patriotism essay contest

VFW essay contest

Winners of the VFW essay contest.

 Submitted

Mrs. Postier and Ms. Steffens, teachers at Newman Middle School, had three winners for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) essay contest. The theme of the contest was, What Is Patriotism To Me? It was open to 6th grade through 8th grade. It was judged on knowledge of theme, theme development and clarity of ideas.

1st Place Winner: 8th grader- David Dietz

2nd Place Winner: 6th Grader- Isabel Womack

3rd Place Winner: 8th Grader-Lucas DeLong

