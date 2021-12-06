 Skip to main content
NMS choir performs at Constantine Theater
NMS choir performs at Constantine Theater

NMS choir

The NMS choir performed at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska.

 Submitted

The Newman Middle School choir performed at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska on December 3.

The choir is directed by Jennifer Campbell and was accompanied by Hope Bradford and band members Sarah Campbell, Logan Campbell, and Zayn Al-Shaer.

The soloist for this performance was Karum Buckner.

 

