NFPA urges added caution when using home heating equipment, the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires

Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.

Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Create a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from your home.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.