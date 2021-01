Newman Middle School is moving to distance learning beginning on Wednesday, January 20 and will return to in person learning on Monday, February 1.

Due to the number of students and faculty currently quarantined at NMS, the administration has made the decision to switch to virtual learning for the next week and a half.

NMS currently has two faculty members and 17 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, two staff members and 283 students are quarantined.

Middle School students can pick up meals from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at the Newman Middle School student drop off loop at the front of the school. This meal pick up will be available weekdays through Friday, January 29, 2021.

Currently, there is no need to alter the instructional delivery for the other sites in our district.

