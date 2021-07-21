Newman Middle School supply list

2-boxes of Kleenex (TEAMTEACHER)

1-container of Clorox Wipes or 1 bottle of Sanitizer( TEAMTEACHER)

Pair of Earbuds/Headphones that can plug into a school device

Back Pack (No rolling backpacks) (not required but would help)

4 - 2 pocket with brad folders

4 - composition books

Paper/Notebooks

Pencils and handheld sharpener (or mechanical pencils)

1 - package of colored pencils

1 - package of red ink pens

1- package of low odor Expo colored markers

1-Each(Pink,Yellow,&GreenHighlighter)

Glue Sticks

*Supplies may need to be replenished throughout the year. *For some classes students might need special items.