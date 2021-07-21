 Skip to main content
Newman Middle School supply list
Newman Middle School supply list

Newman Middle School

2-boxes of Kleenex (TEAMTEACHER)
 1-container of Clorox Wipes or 1 bottle of Sanitizer( TEAMTEACHER)
 Pair of Earbuds/Headphones that can plug into a school device
 Back Pack (No rolling backpacks) (not required but would help)
 4 - 2 pocket with brad folders
 4 - composition books
 Paper/Notebooks
 Pencils and handheld sharpener (or mechanical pencils)
 1 - package of colored pencils
 1 - package of red ink pens
 1- package of low odor Expo colored markers
 1-Each(Pink,Yellow,&GreenHighlighter)
 Glue Sticks

*Supplies may need to be replenished throughout the year. *For some classes students might need special items. 

