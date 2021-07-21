Newman Middle School supply list

2-boxes of Kleenex (TEAMTEACHER)
1-container of Clorox Wipes or 1 bottle of Sanitizer( TEAMTEACHER)
Pair of Earbuds/Headphones that can plug into a school device
Back Pack (No rolling backpacks) (not required but would help)
4 - 2 pocket with brad folders
4 - composition books
Paper/Notebooks
Pencils and handheld sharpener (or mechanical pencils)
1 - package of colored pencils
1 - package of red ink pens
1- package of low odor Expo colored markers
1-Each(Pink,Yellow,&GreenHighlighter)
Glue Sticks
*Supplies may need to be replenished throughout the year. *For some classes students might need special items.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.