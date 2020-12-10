 Skip to main content
Newman Middle School goes virtual

Newman Middle School goes virtual

Newman Middle School

Newman Middle School LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 FILE PHOTO

Newman Middle School is transitioning to virtual learning until January 6.

NMS currently has three students and one staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result eight staff members and 156 students are in quarantine. The current number of staff prompted the transition to virtual learning.

Middle School students can pick up lunch from 12-1 p.m. at the Newman Middle School drop off loop at the front of the school.

There is currently no need to alter instruction at any other school.

Marrs Elementary has one staff member who tested positive and three staff members and 43 students in quarantine.

Skiatook Elementary has three staff member and 13 students in quarantine.

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary has one positive student along with four staff members and 44 students in quarantine.

Skiatook High School has three positive students along with four staff members and 63 students quarantining.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

