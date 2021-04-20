New Tulsa Community Vaccination Center opening April 21

A new community vaccination center (CVC) will open in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 21. The federally supported vaccination center will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E Apache St, Tulsa, OK 74115.

To make an appointment or learn more about the CVC, visit www.tulsa-health.org/CVC. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in vaccinations will be accepted as well.

The site has the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day and is expected to receive a weekly allotment of 21,000 doses. English and Spanish-speaking staff are present on-site, with the ability to connect to translation services for other languages including sign language interpretation.

The goal of establishing this center is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in Oklahoma in an efficient, effective and equitable manner with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.