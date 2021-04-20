New Tulsa Community Vaccination Center opening April 21

A new community vaccination center (CVC) will open in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 21. The federally supported vaccination center will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E Apache St, Tulsa, OK 74115.
To make an appointment or learn more about the CVC, visit www.tulsa-health.org/CVC. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in vaccinations will be accepted as well.
The site has the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day and is expected to receive a weekly allotment of 21,000 doses. English and Spanish-speaking staff are present on-site, with the ability to connect to translation services for other languages including sign language interpretation.
The goal of establishing this center is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in Oklahoma in an efficient, effective and equitable manner with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.
“Equity is a cornerstone of THD, and our agency works to address disparities and ensure equitable access to vital public health services for all Tulsa County residents,” said THD Executive Direct, Dr. Bruce Dart. “Through collaboration with local and state partners, we have prioritized access to information and access to the vaccine for historically underserved residents.”
The vaccination site will bemanaged by the Tulsa Health Department in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Tulsa Community College, the Oklahoma National Guard and the Department of Defense.
Vaccinations will continue to be available through existing locations, including THD clinics, local pharmacies and health centers to provide multiple avenues and opportunities for immunization.
“Now is the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dart. “The vaccine is safe and effective. It’s more convenient than ever to receive one. It’s normal to have questions, and I encourage everyone to turn to trusted resources like your medical provider. If you have been vaccinated, talk to your friends and family about why you chose to do so. Help them find their own reason to get vaccinated, and help make their vaccination happen.”
Visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVIDvaccine for more information on the vaccine and vaccination opportunities. Health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.