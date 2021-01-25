New technology allows school threats to be reported by text

The Oklahoma Department of Education (OSDE) and the Oklahoma School Security Institute (OSSI), a division of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS), have announced new technology that will allow students, teachers and staff in Oklahoma Public Schools to report school threats by text message.

The technology will work together with an already existing OSSI telephone tip line to increase safety and security in schools statewide. Before, reports could be called in at (855) 337-8300 or filed online at tipline.ok.gov. According to a press release about the new technology, suspicious activity or concerns can now be reported by texting “OKSThreat” to 226787. Texting a tip will allow for anonymous, two-way communication, images and video to be sent 24 hours a day. Any incident that could compromise the safety or security of any Oklahoma school or school-sanctioned event should be reported.

“Students need to feel safe and comfortable for meaningful learning to occur,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We must do everything in our power to ensure student safety, and we are grateful for this partnership that allows for us to expand the tip line.”