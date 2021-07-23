New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic opens in Tulsa

On July 19, the new 180,000-square-foot Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa opened its doors for Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. The clinic replaces the Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street, which will close on August 8, 2021.

The new clinic, across the street from Hillcrest Hospital South, will serve approximately 36,000 Veterans and offer new services such as chemotherapy and infusion, endoscopy and mammography.

“I would like to welcome all Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma to the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic,” said Mark Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be opening a greatly expanded clinic that offers more imaging services, increased women’s health care, primary care and behavioral health. You’ll find that access to the clinic is much easier than the current clinic on 41st with expanded parking for Veterans, family, and staff. It’s an honor for me and my entire staff to offer this new health care clinic to our Veterans.”

The week of July 19-24, the clinic is only providing pharmacy, lab and telehealth-dermatology services. The new Veterans Canteen & retail store also opened on July 19.