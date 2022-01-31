 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 9,000 Students Named to OU’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll
OU Adams Hall (copy)

Adams Hall at the University of Oklahoma’s main Norman campus is home to the Michael F. Price College of Business. The college has launched the world’s first Executive Master of Business Administration in Renewables program.

 Courtesy, OU

The University of Oklahoma announced today the students named to its fall 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.

Skiatook

Zachary Arnold

Matthew Dietz

Jase Dohn

Chloe Elzo

Ashtyn Freeny

Piper Hand

Jerry Hollomon

Gracie Koscielny

Andrew Miller

Marisa Pitts

Trudie Riggs

Trenton Spess

Clare Staires

Sperry

Marques Burris

Bryce Carter

Kathryn Hurd

Aubrey Sayre

Tiffany Sutton

Lauren Thoendel

Suzanne Yeabower

