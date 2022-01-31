Nearly 9,000 Students Named to OU’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll

The University of Oklahoma announced today the students named to its fall 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.