Nature Note: Winter berries

Many plants, both cultivated and wild, have berries in the wintertime. They provide food for birds and other wildlife.

In a previous note I mentioned the black berries of Japanese (yellow) honeysuckle and the red berries of our native coral (red) honeysuckle. Most of us are also familiar with the red berries of holly.

Curious to see what we had on our property, I walked around looking for berries and found 15 kinds of plants with berries of six different colors. Three plants had black berries, one plant had blue berries, two had orange berries, one had purple, seven had red, and one had white berries.

Mistletoe also has white berries, but the two small clumps of mistletoe on our property haven't started to produce berries, or they may be male plants since only female mistletoe have berries. Red was the predominant berry color (47% of the plants).

It certainly looks cheery on a cold winter day, sparkling in the sunshine, the way a male cardinal looks with snow all around.

