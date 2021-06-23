Nature Note: Wild Bees

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store large amounts of honey. Other bees are mainly solitary and do not store honey.

Before sugar was discovered, honey was the sweetener for food and drink and was the first fermented beverage (mead). Sugar was made in India about 2,500 years ago but wasn't discovered by Europeans until the 11th century AD, a result of the Crusades.

There are many kinds of wild bees in the Skiatook area. They are important pollinators for a variety of plants including many of the wildflowers we see in the meadows as well the flowers in our cultivated flowerbeds and gardens. The bees described in this note are just a few of the wild bees we have.

Bumble bees and carpenter bees are probably the ones we see most often and are the largest. The others are small. Bumble bees have a yellow head and yellow abdomen. They are our only native social bee. Honeybees, the other social bee, were introduced to North America by the colonists in Jamestown in 1622. Carpenter bees have a yellow head with a black spot in the middle and a shiny black abdomen. Except for carpenter bees, which drill tunnels in wood, the other bees make nests in the ground.

Digger bees have a black and white striped abdomen and fuzzy legs on which they collect pollen. Green bees, often referred to as sweat bees, are tiny and are a brilliant metallic green. Leafcutting bees have a black and white striped abdomen like digger bees, but they collect pollen on the fuzzy undersides of their abdomens. Mining bees have a black abdomen with several brown lines. They collect pollen on their fuzzy brown legs.