Nature Note: White animals

There are two forms of white for animals that are usually dark. Albinism and leucism.

Albinism is more common than leucism. Albinism is a genetic mutation in which the melanin gene, responsible for skin, hair and eye color, is absent. The individual is white except for the eyes, which are pink, because of no pigment.

Leucism is not a genetic mutation. Rather, it is a defect in the development of the pigment cells. Animals that are leucistic have normal-colored eyes and have some pigment in their skin, hair or feathers. The color is often patchy and is called "piebald."

Albinism and leucism occur in all groups of vertebrate animals. Fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals. It is somewhat rare in arthropods.

We have seen two leucistic animals at our place, a dove and a squirrel. Doves mate for life and we always see the dove pair in the picture together, one light the other dark. Note the dark eyes in both the dove and the squirrel, because they are leucistic not albino.