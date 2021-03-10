Nature Note: Visitors at the Beehive

During our 12 years of beekeeping, we have seen a variety of animal visitors to our beeyards and beehives. Occasionally they are inside the hive but most often they are outside. Everything from insects and spiders to amphibians and reptiles. Many are looking for bees to capture and eat. We usually have a box turtle at each beeyard scavenging dead bees it finds on the ground. Nature's clean-up crew. We've not had it happen, but others have reported mice in their hives. It usually occurs in the fall when the weather starts to turn cold. The mice are looking for a warm, dry place to make a nest. The bees don't seem to be bothered by the mice, but they can make a huge mess inside the hive. We place a strip half-inch hardware cloth in front of the hive entrance so the mice can't get in, but the bees can pass in and out.