Nature Note: Velvet Ants

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th. They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female wasps.

The common name for them is "cow killer" because the sting is said to be so painful it could kill a cow. A little exaggerated but nonetheless extremely painful. The sting is perhaps the most painful of any North American insect.

Velvet ants are not aggressive and will only sting in defense. One of our dogs was stung once and she favored her paw for several days. Males are a brighter red, are winged and do not have stingers. Velvet ants are found throughout North America.

Velvet ants are solitary wasps that lay their eggs in the burrows of ground-nesting bees and other wasps. After the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the host insect young. Female wasps can be seen scurrying erratically over the ground searching for prey nests in which to lay their eggs.

Similarly, males will fly just above the ground looking for females. The adults feed on nectar.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.