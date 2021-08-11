Nature Note: Velvet Ants
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as the Delta variant spreads. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases week over week has more than d…
- Updated
COVID-19 isn’t done yet. The Delta variant, described as being as contagious as chicken pox, is running rampant through Oklahoma, especially a…
- Updated
Skiatook Public School has released the Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-22 school year. Masks will not be required. Governor Stitt signed an…
- Updated
Osage Nation is providing up to $2,000 cash assistance to enrolled members of the Osage Nation that have experienced a negative economic impac…
When New York City-based artist and professor Dean Irby tells his colleagues he’s going to teach in Oklahoma for the summer, some respond in d…
Cherokee Nation sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 90 percent of new cases among unvaccinated patients
- Updated
Cherokee Nation Health Services is seeing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 90 percent of new COVID cases occurring among unvaccinate…
- Updated
July 13th marked the birthday of the late May Todd Aaron, circa 1879 – 1967, a distinguished Osage County artist. Aaron, the daughter of a doc…
The 3rd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers will meet at Sperry Christian Church with kickstands up at 9:30 a.m. The run will end at Rive…
- Updated
More than 150,000 Oklahomans (breakdown attached) are now receiving SoonerCare health benefits due to Medicaid expansion. This amount adds to …
TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $500 to Skiatook Public School District this August through the School Pride program. Other Skiatook-area sc…