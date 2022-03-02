Nature Note: Two woodpeckers

Seven kinds of woodpeckers are seen in the Skiatook area. Downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker, red-headed woodpecker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker and pileated woodpecker. All are present year-round except the sapsucker, which is here only in winter. It spends the breeding months in Canada. The downy is the smallest, about the size of a purple martin, the largest is the pileated, a crow-sized woodpecker. We have seen all seven at our place. The two we hear and see most often, though, are the downy woodpecker and the red-bellied woodpecker.

Downy woodpeckers are common in any woodland habitat. The small black and white bird has a white patch down the middle of its back. That distinguishes it from all other woodpeckers except its lookalike cousin, the hairy woodpecker, which also has the white patch. Hairy woodpeckers are not as common as downy woodpeckers. The bellies of both are white. The downy's short bill has nasal bristles, which are absent in the hairy woodpecker. The bill is longer in hairy woodpeckers. The males of both have a red patch at the back of their heads, which the females do not have. Downy woodpeckers forage for insects along twigs and branches. They readily come to peanut and suet feeders.

The red-bellied woodpecker is a common bird of mature deciduous woods. It is a medium-sized bird, about the size of a mockingbird. It has a distinctive black and white striped pattern on its back and has a long bill. The name red-bellied is rather misleading because the belly is tan and the "red" is a pinkish patch at the very bottom of the belly, something that's rarely seen. The male has a bright red cap that extends from the forehead to the base of the neck. The female's red is only on her neck. The birds forage for insects along the trunk and branches of trees. They also eat fruit, berries and seeds. They will come to peanut and suit feeders.

Woodpeckers have two toes that point forward and two that point backward. This allows them to cling to the bark of trees. Most perching birds have three forward toes and one back.