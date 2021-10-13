Nature Note: Two Venomous Spiders

All spiders are venomous. The venom is used to immobilize and kill their prey. The two that are important to humans are the black widow spider and the brown recluse spider. Both are found in the Skiatook area, the black widow uncommon, the brown recluse common.

The black widow is a shiny black spider with a red or orange hourglass marking on the underside of the round abdomen. She may also have additional red spots. The overall length is about 1½ inches, the body is up to ½ inch long. Male black widows are gray or black, are about half the size of the female and do not have the hourglass marking on the belly. However, they usually have red spots on their backs. The spiders tend to be found in damp areas. The one in the photo with the egg sac and babies was found by my wife under an outside water faucet.

When the male approaches the female's web he will tap on the silk to let her know he's a suitor and not a meal caught in the web. Unfortunately, it often doesn't help because after mating the female may eat him. That's why she's called a widow. This trait is referred to as sexual cannibalism and is seen in some spiders and insects. Research has shown, though, that the male allows himself to be eaten because the longer he can mate the more offspring he will have. The sacrifice is called copulatory suicide.