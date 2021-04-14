Nature Note: Two lined snakes

There are two lined snakes in the Skiatook area that look very much alike, the orange-striped ribbon snake and the common garter snake. In fact, they are related and belong to the same genus, Thamnophis, but are different species. Both are nonvenomous. They are common in the area, although the garter snake seen more often.

The orange-striped ribbon snake is a slender snake with a long tail, which is approximately one-third of its total length. The snake is 20-30 inches long. It has an orange or yellow stripe running down the middle of its back and a cream-colored stripe on each side. There is a cream or yellow spot on the top of its head. The top stripe begins behind the spot. A tiny white blotch is seen in front of each eye.

Ribbon snakes do not lay eggs, as many snakes do, but give birth to live young. Snakes that lay eggs are referred to as oviparous, from the Latin "ovi' meaning egg and "parous" meaning bearing. Snakes that bear young are either viviparous (Latin, "vivi" live, "parous" bearing) or ovoviviparous (Latin, "ovo" egg, "vivi" live, "parous" bearing). With ovoviviparous snakes the eggs hatch inside the female and she gives birth to young.

Ribbon snakes are ovoviviparous, as are garter snakes, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes. The copperhead is an example of a viviparous snake. Oviparous (egg laying) snakes include rat snakes and kingsnakes.