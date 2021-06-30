Nature Note: Two kinds of Orioles

There are two kinds of orioles that nest in the Skiatook area, the Baltimore oriole and the orchard oriole. The males are brightly colored and are easy to identify, females are much harder.

The male Baltimore oriole has a black head and wings and a bright orange belly. Black and orange were the colors on the coat-of-arms of Lord Baltimore, the first governor of Maryland, hence the name. It is the State Bird of Maryland. Like the Baltimore oriole, the male orchard oriole has a black head and wings but a dark chestnut belly.

Female orioles are overall greenish yellow. The female Baltimore oriole may have a darker head and has a whitish belly. She has slightly more orange on her breast and tail. The female orchard oriole has a lighter greenish head and yellow-green belly. Males and females of both orioles have white wing bars. They nest during May and June.

