Nature Note: Two eastern squirrels

There are two kinds of tree squirrels in Oklahoma, and we have both in the Skiatook area. They are eastern fox squirrel and eastern gray squirrel. The fox squirrel is the larger of the two. In fact, it is the largest tree squirrel in North America. I say tree squirrel because ground squirrels, such as prairie dogs, are much larger.

The fox squirrel is the one we see most often, the one that's on the ground searching for nuts and other food. The gray squirrel tends to be arboreal and stays up in trees. The gray squirrel is found the eastern and midwestern United Stated, including eastern Oklahoma. The fox squirrel's distribution is similar but extends to the western edge of Oklahoma.

I have seen fox squirrels in the southeastern coastal plain of the United States that were black or sandy colored. Our fox squirrel has the typical rusty, brownish-gray fur.

One summer we had a "blond" fox squirrel along our driveway. Blond is the name given to this unusual color. We saw it for only one summer. I suspect its light color may have made it a target for predators.