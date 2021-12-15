Nature Note: Trumpeter Swan

Trumpeter swans may occasionally be seen in the Skiatook area. We saw a few on a neighbor's pond in January of 2006. Last week my wife and I were up at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, north of Pawhuska, and noted several on a pond just to north of the Visitor's Center. If they happen to be in our area, they will be here from mid-November through early March.

Trumpeter swans breed on ponds and wetlands in Alaska and western Canada and winter along the coasts of Canada and the Pacific Northwest and on ice-free waters in the central U.S., including ponds in Oklahoma. The swans are large, reaching 6 feet in length and weigh up to 30 pounds. They are the largest native waterfowl and the heaviest flying bird in North America. They need a 100-yard runway for take-off!

The swans have snowy-white plumage and long straight black bills. Other swans have shorter bills and have some yellow on them. Trumpeter swans were named for their loud trumpeting double honk "koo-hoo," which sounds like and old car horn. The swans were nearly hunted to extinction for their plumage and by 1933 fewer than 70 wild swans were known to exist. However, aerial surveys found a population of several thousand along a river in south-central Alaska. Wildlife agencies carried out reintroductions and the swans were able to recover by the early 2000s. Trumpeter swans form pair-bonds when they are 3-4 years old and mate for life. They can live for 20 years or more. We are indeed fortunate to be able to see wild swans in our area.

