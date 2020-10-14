Nature Note: Three toads of Skiatook

There are three kinds of toads in the Skiatook area: the dwarf American toad, great plains narrow-mouthed toad and Woodhouse's toad.

The largest and most common is Woodhouse's toad. It is 3 - 4½ inches long and is the toad we see around the house, often at night around lights, where it hunts for insects attracted to the light. It has dark blotches across the back, each with several warts. There is usually a light stripe down the middle of the back. The belly is white, without spots. The call is a "waaah" that lasts for several seconds. We have one that lives on the back porch, and on warm days it likes to soak in our dogs' water dish. Yes, I do change the water after its bath.

The dwarf American toad is small, only 1½ - 2½ inches long. It looks very much like a miniature Woodhouse's toad, but it lacks the dark blotches on the back and has only one wart in each spot. It is usually reddish-brown, and the belly has faint spotting. The call is a high-pitched, long trill. Although we always hear them in the spring, I have only seen them a few times at our place. They tend to be secretive and stay in the woods.

The great plains narrow-mouthed toad is more often heard than seen. It is tiny, ¾ - 1½ inches long, is olive-green and lacks the warts that most toads have. The head is small and pointed. The toads can be heard calling at temporary pools following heavy rains from April to early summer. The distinctive buzzy call sounds like the bleating of a sheep, possibly one in distress.

