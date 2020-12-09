Nature Note: Three kinds of honeybees

There are three kinds of individuals in a honeybee colony: the queen, the workers, and the drones. The following gives a description of each and what they do.

The queen is the largest bee. Her primary function is to lay eggs, up to 1,500 a day during the warm season. Her lifespan is 2-3 years. Her pheromones, chemical scents, control the hive. To humans her main scent smells like lemon. I can't detect it, but my wife can.

The queen decides if an egg will become a male or a female. If she fertilizes the egg, it becomes a female, a worker bee. If she doesn't fertilize the egg, it becomes a male, a drone. Worker bees have a father, the drone the queen mated with. Drones do not have a father, because they develop from an unfertilized egg, but they do have a grandfather, the drone the queen's mother mated with.

A good question to ask a new beekeeper is, "What doesn't have a father but does have a grandfather, and why?"

Worker bees (females) do all the work in a hive. Early in their lives they are house bees. They live inside the hive and take care of the queen, look after the developing young, and maintain and clean the hive.