Nature Note: Three kinds of honeybees

There are three kinds of individuals in a honeybee colony: the queen, the workers, and the drones. The following gives a description of each and what they do.
The queen is the largest bee. Her primary function is to lay eggs, up to 1,500 a day during the warm season. Her lifespan is 2-3 years. Her pheromones, chemical scents, control the hive. To humans her main scent smells like lemon. I can't detect it, but my wife can.
The queen decides if an egg will become a male or a female. If she fertilizes the egg, it becomes a female, a worker bee. If she doesn't fertilize the egg, it becomes a male, a drone. Worker bees have a father, the drone the queen mated with. Drones do not have a father, because they develop from an unfertilized egg, but they do have a grandfather, the drone the queen's mother mated with.
A good question to ask a new beekeeper is, "What doesn't have a father but does have a grandfather, and why?"
Worker bees (females) do all the work in a hive. Early in their lives they are house bees. They live inside the hive and take care of the queen, look after the developing young, and maintain and clean the hive.
As they grow older, they become forager bees and fly from the hive to collect nectar and pollen for the colony. They will go up to two miles in search of food. Using their enzymes, they convert the nectar into honey, which is their main source of carbohydrates, mainly fructose and glucose. Pollen is their source of protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals.
The oldest worker bees are guard bees. Their job is to defend the hive from intruders.
Drones do not do any work. They do not forage, and they do not guard. In fact, drones don't even have a stinger. Worker bees have a barbed stinger, which is why they die after they sting. When they sting, part of their internal organs come out with the stinger, including the venom sac, which continues to pump venom. That's why it's important to scrape off the stinger after a bee sting.
The queen has a stinger, but it's not barbed, so she can kill other queens that may occur in the hive.
A drone's only function is to mate with a virgin queen when, as a young queen, she takes her mating flight and mates with a dozen or more drones. Mating takes place hundreds of feet above the ground and drones must have exceptional vision to spot a queen, so their eyes are especially large. Drones die after mating because their reproductive structures are pulled out with mating.
During the warm months, drones are allowed in the hive to feed, but when the weather turns cold in the fall, the workers will drag them outside where they eventually die. Drones are not allowed to remain in the hive over winter. Life is easy for a drone in the summer, but not so after it turns cold.
