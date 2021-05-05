Nature Note: The Southern Pink Moth

The Southern Pink Moth is a pretty little moth but one that's a pest on salvia plants. It is found throughout the southern states, including Oklahoma, from March to November. The moth is half an inch long and has pinkish wings fringed in white. It has long antennae and greenish eyes.

Little is known about the pesty moth other than it is found on salvia and the larvae (caterpillars) feed on the flowers and leaves. Winter temperatures of less than 20° Fahrenheit will reduce their numbers in the following season.

Since the Skiatook area had a cold snap this past winter that dropped temperatures to -10°F, there should be fewer of the moths on our salvia plants this year. The wildflower blue sage, common in our area meadows, is a salvia. This summer I plan to see if the pink moth is found on them as well.

