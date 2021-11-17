Nature Note: The Praying Mantis

Praying mantis is a generic term for the 20 kinds of mantids that are found in North America. We have two in the Skiatook area, the Carolina mantis and the Chinese mantis. As the names suggest, the Carolina mantis is a native species. The Chinese mantis was introduced in 1896 to many areas in the U.S. as a biological control for insect pests.

Mantids are predators that can't be categorized as either beneficial or harmful because they consume both harmful and beneficial insects. They are long upright insects with forelegs that are adapted for grasping and holding prey, which they consume alive. At rest, the forelegs are held close to the body giving the appearance of praying. They have mobile, triangular heads and threadlike antennae. Males and females can be either brown or green.

The Carolina mantis is 2-2½ inches long and has a dark spot on each outer forewing. Males fly well but females can't fly because their wings are too short.

The Chinese mantis is the largest mantis in North America reaching 5 inches in length. Both sexes fly well.

We usually see mantises in the fall because by then they are large enough for us to notice them. It is also the time when they mate. The female may kill and eat the male while mating, a condition referred to as sexual cannibalism. This was noted with the black widow spider in a previous article. Females lay eggs in masses of white foamlike material that hardens and turns brown. Adult mantids die in the fall. Eggs overwinter and nymphs hatch in the spring. The newly hatched nymphs look like miniature adults. Egg cases may be purchased from many suppliers over the Internet. Unfortunately, many egg cases are of the Chinese mantis. If you plan to purchase any, be sure they are Carolina mantis egg cases. The introduced Chinese mantis outcompetes our native Carolina mantis.