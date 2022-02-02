Nature Note: The kinds of spiders

There are two other orb wavers that I see, the marbled orb weaver and the spined micrathena. The marbled orb weaver is another common spider in our area. It is smaller than the garden spider, is orange or brown and has a large round abdomen. The spined micrathena is a small, spiky, black and white spider that looks like a burr, especially if it's on your jeans. It's not as common as the marbled orb weaver.

The brown recluse belongs to the violin family of spiders, all of which are venomous. This is a small family with only one genus in North America. The brownish spiders are medium sized and have an inverted violin-shaped marking on the cephalothorax. They have 6 eyes instead of 8 like other spiders.

The black widow belongs to the cobweb spider family, one of the most diverse group of spiders worldwide. Most cobweb spiders build their webs under a covering of some sort. The black widow's venom is a neurotoxin. It causes violent and prolonged muscle cramping. She is recognized by the red hourglass marking on her belly.