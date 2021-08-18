Nature Note: The giant swallowtail

The giant swallowtail is a large, dark brown and yellow butterfly that is seen east of the Rockies. It is the largest butterfly in Oklahoma and has a wingspan of 3¾–5½ inches. There are two broods a year, one in the spring and the other mid fall.

The wings of the butterfly are outlined in yellow spots, and a yellow band is seen across the wings between the thorax and abdomen. The caterpillar is another striking aspect of the butterfly.

Mature caterpillars are 2–2½ inches long. They are brown with buff patches of saddle markings. They resemble large bird droppings. Caterpillars feed on a variety of plants but are especially fond of the herb rue. If you plan to attract the butterfly to your garden, it's best to plant rue. It is the one plant that will certainly attract them.