Nature Note: The fiery searcher

The fiery searcher is a beneficial beetle that preys on caterpillars, hence its other name, "caterpillar hunter."

The beetle can be found in the Skiatook area from spring through fall in gardens, crop fields, and open woods. The beetle is 1-1½ inches long and is iridescent green with gold outlining the margins of its head and back.

Eggs are laid singly on the soil and take a year to develop, from egg through larva to adult. Adults overwinter and live up to 3 years. Adults and larvae are known to climb trees in search of caterpillars.