 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nature Note: The coldest winter

Nature Note: The coldest winter

{{featured_button_text}}
Frozen pond

My wife Becky and our corgi Taffy out on the frozen pond surrounded by frozen duck decoys.

 David John

Although the calendar shows that winter doesn't start until December 21, Nature's winter begins on the 1st

Skiatook's coldest winter of the past 20 years was the one of 2011.  The temperature dropped to –12°F on February 10th.  Our pond froze so hard we could walk across it without fear of the ice cracking. 

It was also a year for the greatest spread in temperature, from –12° to 113°F on August 3rd, a spread of 125 degrees! 

That year was the third driest of the past 20 years, with a total rainfall of 30.7 inches, which was 10.0 inches below normal.  The driest year was 2016 with 10.6 inches below normal and the second driest year was 2012 with 10.2 inches below normal. 

Given the varying forecasts, one wonders what this winter will be like.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News