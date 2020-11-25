Nature Note: The coldest winter

Although the calendar shows that winter doesn't start until December 21, Nature's winter begins on the 1st.

Skiatook's coldest winter of the past 20 years was the one of 2011. The temperature dropped to –12°F on February 10th. Our pond froze so hard we could walk across it without fear of the ice cracking.

It was also a year for the greatest spread in temperature, from –12° to 113°F on August 3rd, a spread of 125 degrees!

That year was the third driest of the past 20 years, with a total rainfall of 30.7 inches, which was 10.0 inches below normal. The driest year was 2016 with 10.6 inches below normal and the second driest year was 2012 with 10.2 inches below normal.

Given the varying forecasts, one wonders what this winter will be like.

